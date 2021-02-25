CTD arrests militants affiliated with SRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Thursday arrested two terrorists belonging to Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) from Old Sabzi Mandi, main University Road, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to SSP (Operations) CTD Arif Aziz, the arrested identified as Sujawal Khan alias Lala and Sajid alias Sajood, belong to SRA Asghar Shah group.

The group was involved in recent hand grenade attacks on Rangers Mobiles and check posts.

Arrested terrorists were being further interrogated.