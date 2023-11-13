Open Menu

CTD Arrests Terrorist From Matiari

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

CTD arrests terrorist from Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a foreign-trained terrorist of Al Qaeda after an exchange of fire near Kot Jaindal Shah in Matiari district here on Sunday night.

The CTD's spokesman informed that a team raided a location in Matiari on a tipoff to apprehend Abdullah Sagheer Aasi alias Asad, son of Muhammad Sagheer Aasi but they came under fire from the terrorists.

He added that 2 terrorists, later identified as Ali Abdul Rasheed and Sheharyar Mirza, escaped during the encounter but Aasi was rounded up.

He told that the CTD recovered a grenade, a Kalashnikov and bullets from the possession of the arrested suspect.

The spokesman said Aasi had recently returned from abroad.

The CTD later booked Aasi in an FIR containing sections 34, 324 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act, 4/5 of the Explosives Act and 23 I-A of the Sindh Arms Act.

The case was registered at CTD Hyderabad on the state's complaint.

