CTD Arrests Terrorist In Jamshoro
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a significant operation conducted on Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad successfully apprehended a terrorist affiliated with a banned organization in Jamshoro.
According to CTD officials, the department also recovered 600 kg of explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets and banners, indicating a well-coordinated plan to carry out a large-scale attack, a private news channel reported.
The CTD officials disclosed that the arrested individual had intentions to execute a terror attack on the polling day of the 2024 general election.
