Open Menu

CTD Arrests Terrorist In Jamshoro

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

CTD arrests terrorist in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a significant operation conducted on Saturday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad successfully apprehended a terrorist affiliated with a banned organization in Jamshoro.

According to CTD officials, the department also recovered 600 kg of explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets and banners, indicating a well-coordinated plan to carry out a large-scale attack, a private news channel reported.

The CTD officials disclosed that the arrested individual had intentions to execute a terror attack on the polling day of the 2024 general election.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Hyderabad Jamshoro Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

12 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

12 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

12 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

12 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

13 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

13 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

13 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

13 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan