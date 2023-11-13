Open Menu

CTD Claims Arresting TTP's Terrorist From Matiari

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department has claimed to have arrested a foreign-trained terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan after an exchange of fire near Kot Jaindal Shah in Matiari district here on Sunday night

The CTD's spokesman informed that a team raided a location in Matiari on a tip-off to apprehend Abdullah Sagheer Aasi alias Asad, son of Muhammad Sagheer Aasi but they came under fire from the terrorists.

He added that two terrorists, later identified as Ali Abdul Rasheed and Sheharyar Mirza, escaped during the encounter but Aasi was rounded up.

He said that the CTD recovered a grenade, Kalashnikov and bullets from possession of the arrested suspect.

The spokesman said Aasi had recently returned from UAE and added that previously he also visited Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Afghanistan to strengthen the network of Al Qaeda.

The CTD later booked Aasi in an FIR containing sections 34, 324 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act, 4/5 of the Explosives Act and 23 I-A of the Sindh Arms Act.

The case was registered at CTD Hyderabad on the state's complaint.

