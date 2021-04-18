UrduPoint.com
CTO Directs Officials To Maintain Traffic Flow During Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

CTO directs officials to maintain traffic flow during Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the traffic wardens and field officers to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, all the field officers including deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and Inspectors had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He urged the motorists not to park vehicles in wrong way on roads which causes inconvenience for other road users.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, adding, the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded.

He also directed the officers and traffic warden to play their role in eliminating encroachment from the bazaars, so that traffic jam issue could be averted.

