CTP Establishes Anti Encroachment Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:41 PM

The City Traffic Police on Monday set up temporary anti-encroachment camps at nine points in provincial capital to take action against encroachment at 24 thoroughfares

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroze said that encroachment, wrong parking and other traffic rules' violations were the biggest problems in traffic jams, disrupting the ease of citizens and traffic flow.

The anti encroachments points had been established at Allama Iqbal Road, Shalimar Link Road, Darughawala, Main Boulevard Multan Road, Chungi Amarsadhu and other important thoroughfares, the CTO added.

He directed divisional officers, circle officers and sector in-charges to take action without discrimination and said that the encroachment in front of the shops should be removed immediately in collaboration with the traders' unions.

He added that without the cooperation of the traders, it was not possible to solve the traffic problems, saying that to stop one-way traffic in the markets, additional traffic personnel had been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

