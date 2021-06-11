UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues Traffic Advisory For Murree Visitors

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said despite lack of parking space and heavy traffic load, best traffic arrangements were made for the visitors. Tourists coming to Murree from different areas are being facilitated, he added.

He further said, Murree is an international tourist destination where tourists come from across the country and no one should be allowed to take the law into his own hands while driving.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the visitors are advised in their own interest to observe traffic rules and the traffic sign boards on the roads for safe and enjoyable journey, he told and added that helpline 051-9269200 was established to facilitate the tourists.

Related Topics

Police Murree Traffic Rawalpindi From Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Two held; explosive material recovered

55 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends tax notice sent to dece ..

55 minutes ago

Govt's friendly policies led to revival of investo ..

55 minutes ago

US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attac ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.