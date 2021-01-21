CTP launches operation against encroachments, illegal parking

City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road and Bara Market areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday launched an operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road and Bara Market areas.

According to a CTP spokesman, the City Sector Traffic Police on the directives of DSP Traffic, City Sector Ibrar Qureshi, under the supervision of Incharge City Sector, lunched an operation and issued 103 challan slips to rules violators.

The team also confiscated seven handcarts and removed dozens of encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Strict action would be taken against the rules violators particularly encroachers and parking rules violators besides all out efforts to ease the traffic on city roads, he added.

He said, the CTP personnel have been directed to take indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules and creating problems for other road users.

He said, CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems on city roads, but, smooth flow of traffic on the roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic.

Lifters are also available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in no parking areas, he added.