Open Menu

Curfew Imposed In 27 Areas Of Bajaur Until August 14

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The district administration has imposed a curfew in 27 areas of Loi Mamond and Wara Mamond Tehsils here until August 14.

Authorities said all major trade centers in the district had been closed, and key routes including Khar Munda Road, Khar Siddiqabad Road, Khar Inayat Kallay Road, and Khar Nawagai Road were completely sealed to all types of traffic.

On Bajaur’s main highways, the curfew would remain in place from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m, according to the administration.

Officials also reported that so far, more than 20,000 families had been migrated from Loi Mamond and Wara Mamond due to the security situation.

Recent Stories

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

13 minutes ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

18 minutes ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

22 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

33 minutes ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

37 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

45 minutes ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

48 minutes ago
 Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away af ..

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

50 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

2 hours ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

2 hours ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan