Curfew Imposed In 27 Areas Of Bajaur Until August 14
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The district administration has imposed a curfew in 27 areas of Loi Mamond and Wara Mamond Tehsils here until August 14.
Authorities said all major trade centers in the district had been closed, and key routes including Khar Munda Road, Khar Siddiqabad Road, Khar Inayat Kallay Road, and Khar Nawagai Road were completely sealed to all types of traffic.
On Bajaur’s main highways, the curfew would remain in place from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m, according to the administration.
Officials also reported that so far, more than 20,000 families had been migrated from Loi Mamond and Wara Mamond due to the security situation.
