Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A spectacular “Youm-e-Azadi Ma’raka-e-Haq” Volleyball Tournament was held here at Fort Iqbal under the auspices of the Pakistan Army to mark Independence Day, drawing enthusiastic participation from players and locals alike.

The final match attracted a large crowd of spectators who passionately cheered for their favorite teams. A total of six teams competed in the event, including Faisal Team, Naqash Team, Shani Baloch Team, Israr Team, Desert Hawks Team, and UFSC Team.

After a series of thrilling matches, Faisal Club clinched the championship with an outstanding performance, while Israr Club finished as runners-up.

Colonel Qaiser Malik of the Pakistan Army, who served as the chief guest of the event, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that sports are an excellent means of showcasing youth talent and promoting positive activities, adding that the Pakistan Army will continue to support and encourage such healthy engagements.

