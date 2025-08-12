- Home
- Pakistan
- Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’
Thrilling Volleyball Tournament Organized In Connection With ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A spectacular “Youm-e-Azadi Ma’raka-e-Haq” Volleyball Tournament was held here at Fort Iqbal under the auspices of the Pakistan Army to mark Independence Day, drawing enthusiastic participation from players and locals alike.
The final match attracted a large crowd of spectators who passionately cheered for their favorite teams. A total of six teams competed in the event, including Faisal Team, Naqash Team, Shani Baloch Team, Israr Team, Desert Hawks Team, and UFSC Team.
After a series of thrilling matches, Faisal Club clinched the championship with an outstanding performance, while Israr Club finished as runners-up.
Colonel Qaiser Malik of the Pakistan Army, who served as the chief guest of the event, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that sports are an excellent means of showcasing youth talent and promoting positive activities, adding that the Pakistan Army will continue to support and encourage such healthy engagements.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’3 minutes ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed3 minutes ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions3 minutes ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 143 minutes ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations3 minutes ago
-
RCB crackdown; illegal milk factory sealed, 1100 lit of toxic milk destroyed3 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two women among three held3 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered23 minutes ago