Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday paid tribute to the love for the homeland, the services of the Pakistan Army and the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

In her statement issued here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, she said that the “Battle of Truth” is actually that historical battle between truth and falsehood that was won in every era when the spirit of faith and sacrifice prevailed, and the Pakistan Army always won the victory in it.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that banners decorated with the spirit of patriotism were displayed at various places in Quetta and Hub to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.

“These banners paid tribute to the love for the homeland, the services of the Pakistan Army and the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan”, she noted.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the martyrs of Pakistan are the guarantee of our freedom, security and survival, these are the great sons who laid down their lives by sacrificing our lives, we were given the opportunity to breathe in free air.

She said that the Pakistan Army has not only made a lesson out of external enemies in every era but has also uprooted internal conspiracies.

She also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant Pakistan the destination of progress, prosperity, peace and unity and elevate the ranks of the martyrs.