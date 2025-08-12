- Home
- Pakistan
- Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day
Samina Pays Tribute To Services Of Pak Army, Sacrifices Of Martyrs On Occasion Of Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday paid tribute to the love for the homeland, the services of the Pakistan Army and the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.
In her statement issued here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, she said that the “Battle of Truth” is actually that historical battle between truth and falsehood that was won in every era when the spirit of faith and sacrifice prevailed, and the Pakistan Army always won the victory in it.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that banners decorated with the spirit of patriotism were displayed at various places in Quetta and Hub to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan.
“These banners paid tribute to the love for the homeland, the services of the Pakistan Army and the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan”, she noted.
Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the martyrs of Pakistan are the guarantee of our freedom, security and survival, these are the great sons who laid down their lives by sacrificing our lives, we were given the opportunity to breathe in free air.
She said that the Pakistan Army has not only made a lesson out of external enemies in every era but has also uprooted internal conspiracies.
She also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant Pakistan the destination of progress, prosperity, peace and unity and elevate the ranks of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’5 minutes ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed5 minutes ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions5 minutes ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 145 minutes ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations5 minutes ago
-
RCB crackdown; illegal milk factory sealed, 1100 lit of toxic milk destroyed5 minutes ago
-
Two injured in Karachi road accident5 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two women among three held5 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered25 minutes ago