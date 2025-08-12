Independence Day To Be Celebrated In National Spirit: DC Usta Muhammad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak on Tuesday said that Pakistan's Independence Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and national spirit in the district.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review preparation measures for Independence Day.
The meeting was attended by district administration, police officers, teachers, students, social workers and respected citizens.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak said that Independence Day is not just a day of celebration but a day to remember our sacrifices and responsibilities.
He further said that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility honestly for the development and prosperity of the country.
Razaq Khan Khajak advised the youth to serve the country with the spirit of education, unity and hard work saying that rallies should also be taken out across the district on the occasion of Independence Day.
Recent Stories
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’39 seconds ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed41 seconds ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions45 seconds ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 1447 seconds ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day49 seconds ago
-
Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad51 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations53 seconds ago
-
RCB crackdown; illegal milk factory sealed, 1100 lit of toxic milk destroyed55 seconds ago
-
Two injured in Karachi road accident57 seconds ago
-
Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan59 seconds ago
-
Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two women among three held1 minute ago
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago