Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak on Tuesday said that Pakistan's Independence Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and national spirit in the district.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review preparation measures for Independence Day.

The meeting was attended by district administration, police officers, teachers, students, social workers and respected citizens.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak said that Independence Day is not just a day of celebration but a day to remember our sacrifices and responsibilities.

He further said that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility honestly for the development and prosperity of the country.

Razaq Khan Khajak advised the youth to serve the country with the spirit of education, unity and hard work saying that rallies should also be taken out across the district on the occasion of Independence Day.