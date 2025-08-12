ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 4 operations across the country, recovered as many as 15 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 3.4 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 180 grams of heroin were recovered from two motorcyclists near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation,3.345 kg of ice absorbed in clothes in a parcel sent to Australia was recovered from a courier office located on Abbot Road, Lahore.

Similarly,6.040 kg of ice absorbed in clothes in a parcel sent to New Zealand was recovered from a courier office located on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

During another operation,5 kg of hashish was recovered from a woman in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, while 980 grams of ice were recovered from an accused in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.