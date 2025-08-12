RCB Crackdown; Illegal Milk Factory Sealed, 1100 Lit Of Toxic Milk Destroyed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Food Control Department of the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) carried out large-scale operations in Pirwadhai and other areas, sealing an illegal factory producing chemical-mixed milk, destroying 1,100 liters of hazardous milk along with related equipment, issuing 22 notices over poor hygiene and lack of medical certificates, and collecting 30 food samples for laboratory testing.
On the directions of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Nasir Kamal, a team led by Food Control In-charge Haroon Chaudhry raided the illegal factory located in the Pirwadhai area of the cantonment, disposing of 1,100 liters of adulterated milk and related equipment before sealing the premises.
According to an RCB spokesperson, the Food Control Cell conducts daily crackdowns across all cantonment areas to curb hazardous and substandard food in order to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to residents.
Additionally, during operations in various parts of the cantonment, the Food Control Cell issued 22 notices over unsanitary conditions and lack of medical certificates, and collected 30 food samples from different outlets, which were sent to the Public Analyst Laboratory for testing.
