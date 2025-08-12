Two injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Two persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Nazimabad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven van hit the Rickshaw passing through Nazimabad area of Karachi.

As a result of collision, two persons including a woman were injured in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and

shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. The Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the van.