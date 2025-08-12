Six New Dengue Cases Reported, Bahria Town Office Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority Rawalpindi, in coordination with other departments, has taken decisive action against Bahria Town, sealing its head office due to dengue violations. The operation, led by AC Saddar Hakim Khan, targeted the Bahria Town Phase-8 head office.
In a latest update on dengue prevention and control, the authority reported six new cases of which 4 in Rawalpindi and 2 in Murree. Of total 58 confirmed cases this year, 11 required hospitalization, with no fatalities recorded. The cases are split with 30 in Rawalpindi district and 28 in Murree district.
Key affected areas include Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi 26 cases, Potohar Rural 14, Rawalpindi Cantt 3, Taxila Cantt 4, Kahuta 2, Gujar Khan and other union councils with 1 case each.
