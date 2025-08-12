DPM/Dar Appreciates ICAP’s Valuable Contributions
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday appreciated Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan’s (ICAP) valuable contributions in promoting professional excellence, financial transparency and ethical standards in Pakistan’s financial and corporate sectors.
The DPM/FM attended the landmark 400th Council Meeting of the ICAP, DPM Office said in a press release.
Earlier, DPM/FM Dar was received by ICAP President Saifullah, and council members.
