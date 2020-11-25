Dacoit gang busted: 4 vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police busted a dacoit gang, held its three members and recovered four cars worth about Rs. 2 million, and weapons from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that a police team of Sadiqabad Police station raided and managed to net a gang and its three members namely Aaqib Javed, Inayat Ali and Sajid Karim.

Police also recovered three vehicles worth over Rs. 2 million, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, SP Rawal, Rai Mazhar Iqbal has said that the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested accused would also be arrested soon and challan will be presented in court with solid evidence.