UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted: 4 Vehicles Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted: 4 vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police busted a dacoit gang, held its three members and recovered four cars worth about Rs. 2 million, and weapons from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that a police team of Sadiqabad Police station raided and managed to net a gang and its three members namely Aaqib Javed, Inayat Ali and Sajid Karim.

Police also recovered three vehicles worth over Rs. 2 million, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, SP Rawal, Rai Mazhar Iqbal has said that the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested accused would also be arrested soon and challan will be presented in court with solid evidence.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From Million Court

Recent Stories

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

18 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

33 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

33 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

48 minutes ago

Lithuanian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measu ..

30 minutes ago

Russians Made Up Largest Number of Tourists in Mal ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.