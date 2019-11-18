UrduPoint.com
'Dastak' A Vintage Photography Exhibition To Be Continued Till Nov 30

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Tanzara Art Gallery Monday presents 'Dastak' a vintage photography exhibition by Zaidi's Photographers, the oldest Photography studio in Pakistan dating back to 1930

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery Monday presents 'Dastak' a vintage photography exhibition by Zaidi's Photographers, the oldest Photography studio in Pakistan dating back to 1930.

On the occasion of the first Islamabad Art Festival in collaboration with Irfan Shiekh brought 'Dastak' an exhibition of rare vintage photographs captured by Zaidi photographers, Lahore.

The studio in it's history of ninety years has photographed thousands of people including many distinguished personalities, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah came for his portrait to the studio as did Liaquat Ali Khan, Fatima Jinnah and the list goes to Rajas, Governors ad even her Majesty Queen Zein-al-Sharaf of Jordan were photographed by Zaidi.

Zaidi contribution and significance in the art of portrait photography in Pakistan is undeniable. A small selection from an achieve of more than 500,000 negatives shot by Zaidis presented in Dastak offers vivid reminder of the diversity which has existed in our society and serves as a soft of time matching into the past.

The exhibition was part of International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) started here in Federal capital on Monday and it would continue till November 30.

