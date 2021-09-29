Data Darbar Urs celebrations conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The three-day 978th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded here on Tuesday late night amid strict security arrangements.

Devotees at the shrine of 10th century saint participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa, Naat Khwani, Qirat Khwani (recitation of Holy Quran) and the spiritual gatherings addressed by noted ulema, mashaikhs and Gaddi Nasheens from different spiritual centres and shrines from all over the country.

The district administration adopted special measures for the security of devotees coming from all parts of the country and abroad. Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the personnel of secret agencies were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed the entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah supervised the Urs celebrations along with the chairman religious affairs committee of the shrine and other officials of the Auqaf Department.

Various religious and spiritual sessions were presided over by Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Sahibzada Allama Syed Hamid Shah Kazmi, Mufti Qasim, Dr Sultan Sikandar, Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Hazarvi and others.

They offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of the country as well as forthe well-being of Ummah.