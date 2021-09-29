UrduPoint.com

Data Darbar Urs Celebrations Conclude

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Data Darbar Urs celebrations conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The three-day 978th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded here on Tuesday late night amid strict security arrangements.

Devotees at the shrine of 10th century saint participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa, Naat Khwani, Qirat Khwani (recitation of Holy Quran) and the spiritual gatherings addressed by noted ulema, mashaikhs and Gaddi Nasheens from different spiritual centres and shrines from all over the country.

The district administration adopted special measures for the security of devotees coming from all parts of the country and abroad. Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the personnel of secret agencies were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed the entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah supervised the Urs celebrations along with the chairman religious affairs committee of the shrine and other officials of the Auqaf Department.

Various religious and spiritual sessions were presided over by Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Sahibzada Allama Syed Hamid Shah Kazmi, Mufti Qasim, Dr Sultan Sikandar, Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Hazarvi and others.

They offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of the country as well as forthe well-being of Ummah.

Related Topics

Century Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

3 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.