DC Abbottabad assures support of district admin for all ongoing developmental projects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday assured the completion of the ongoing developmental project and all possible support from the district administration.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) at his office.

In the meeting, several important issues faced by the project including land acquisition and their solutions came under discussion.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions that all the problems of the project should be completed as soon as possible in light of the pre-determined instructions.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Arshad Mehmood, Resettlement Expert Ali Akbar on behalf of KP SEP, Liaison Specialist Mohammad Sarmad, Focal Person Mohsin Shahzad and other officials participated in the meeting.