DC Abbottabad Visits Lower Tanawal To Review SDC Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DC Abbottabad visits Lower Tanawal to review SDC facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that all possible facilities will be ensured to provide revenue services to the people of Lower Tanawal. H said this during his visit to Lower Tanawal.

Khalid Iqbal said that the provision of services is being ensured through the Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Lower Tanawal. He also met the citizens and reviewed the provision of services in the Service Delivery Center, inspected the records and issued necessary instructions for the improvement of the services.

Earlier the DC also visited under construction Sherwan Adventure Park under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) and reviewed the ongoing work where he was briefed by KP SUP, and the WSSCA team.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal also visited the under-construction cricket ground, cafeteria, parking lot and other construction works and issued instructions to the project officers to complete the work as per building codes and international standards.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jibril Raza, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mehmood, a representative of WSSCA, the KP SUP Team and other officers were also present with him.

