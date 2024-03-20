DC chairs DDMA meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Board/Disaster Management Authority

was held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner.

Emergency services and community training programme of Rescue 1122 were

reviewed in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain directed the Rescue 1122 to expand

the scope of the programme to provide community training to citizens and people working

in industries, hospitals, schools, colleges and other commercial buildings.

He issued necessary instructions to the Civil Defence Officer for the operation against mini petrol

pumps in the district.

The deputy commissioner directed the in-charge District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)

to prepare a pre-flood arrangements and submit a comprehensive report so that the district flood

management plan could be prepared.