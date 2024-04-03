DC Chairs Meeting For PK-91 By-Elections
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, led a comprehensive meeting concerning the upcoming PK-91 by-elections on Wednesday.
Attended by officials from various departments including District Administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, education Department, Local Government, and Tehsil Municipal Administration, the meeting addressed several pertinent issues.
Discussions primarily revolved around security arrangements for the by-elections, including the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized the importance of diligent performance by all departments involved and stressed the need for mutual cooperation to ensure transparent elections and strict adherence to the electoral code of conduct.
