Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For PK-91 By-Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

DC chairs meeting for PK-91 By-Elections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, led a comprehensive meeting concerning the upcoming PK-91 by-elections on Wednesday.

Attended by officials from various departments including District Administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, education Department, Local Government, and Tehsil Municipal Administration, the meeting addressed several pertinent issues.

Discussions primarily revolved around security arrangements for the by-elections, including the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat emphasized the importance of diligent performance by all departments involved and stressed the need for mutual cooperation to ensure transparent elections and strict adherence to the electoral code of conduct.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Education Kohat All From Government PK-91

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

31 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

1 hour ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

1 hour ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan