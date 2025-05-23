DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Preparations Of Monsoon Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In order to review preparations ahead of the expected monsoon rains, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani at DC Office.
Participants of meeting included Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations Syed Atif Zaidi and Muhammad Hayat Kakepota, as well as representatives from the education, health, LBOD, public health, irrigation, and agriculture departments. Assistant Commissioners and municipal and town officers from all tehsils were also present.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the Primary objective of the gathering was to ensure thorough cleaning of drainage systems and saline water drains prior to the onset of monsoon rains, so that efficient water disposal can be managed during the rainy season.
DC directed LBOD officials to complete cleaning operations of all drainage and saline drains and ensure that all machinery remains operational. He further instructed municipal and town officers to clean local drainage and disposal systems and keep pumping stations and equipment in working condition. He also tasked Assistant Commissioners with visiting drainage and saline drains in their respective areas and submitting detailed reports.
Deputy Commissioner also directed officers from the health department, Rescue 1122, livestock, public health, and other relevant departments to formulate monsoon contingency plans and submit them to the DC Office. Officials from LBOD, municipal and town departments, and other relevant agencies briefed DC on the preparations made to tackle the upcoming monsoon season.
