Open Menu

India Facing Diplomatic Setbacks: Senator Afnan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM

India facing diplomatic setbacks: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday praised the Foreign Minister’s recent visit to China, calling it highly significant and a success on the diplomatic front.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the visit was very successful particularly in countering Indian false narratives following recent tensions.

India facing diplomatic setbacks as well, he added. He acknowledged the China’s role in improving Pak-Afghan relations.

The senator criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for continuing to follow a divisive and confrontational approach, stating, “PTI narrative is based on conflict, hatred, and division. Even when the whole nation stood united behind the armed forces, PTI elements were busy creating discord.”

Answering a question, he said that the PTI founder, who calls himself Sadiq and Ameen, is now afraid of taking a polygraph test to validate his claims.

Recent Stories

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

2 minutes ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

17 minutes ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

47 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 hours ago
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

3 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

3 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan