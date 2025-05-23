India facing diplomatic setbacks: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday praised the Foreign Minister’s recent visit to China, calling it highly significant and a success on the diplomatic front.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the visit was very successful particularly in countering Indian false narratives following recent tensions.

India facing diplomatic setbacks as well, he added. He acknowledged the China’s role in improving Pak-Afghan relations.

The senator criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for continuing to follow a divisive and confrontational approach, stating, “PTI narrative is based on conflict, hatred, and division. Even when the whole nation stood united behind the armed forces, PTI elements were busy creating discord.”

Answering a question, he said that the PTI founder, who calls himself Sadiq and Ameen, is now afraid of taking a polygraph test to validate his claims.