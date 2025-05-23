Two Killed In D.I.Khan Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near a petrol pump located at Kotjai area of D.I.Khan, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, unidentified assailants opened fire and killed two young persons near a petrol pump of Kotjai area of D.
I.Khan.
Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.
