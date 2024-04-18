DC chairs PK-91 by-election meeting

A meeting on the PK-91 by-elections was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A meeting on the PK-91 by-elections was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday.

As per details, representatives from the District Administration, education Department, Local Government, DHQ Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Liaquat Memorial Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Principal of Post Graduate College, Rescue 1122, and officers from other relevant departments attended the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Kohat instructed all departments to fulfill their duties diligently for the transparent conduct of the PK-91 by-elections.

He emphasized mutual cooperation among departments to ensure full implementation of the election code of conduct.

