DC, CPO visit flood affected area of tehsil Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In view of the flooding situation in tehsil Tandlianwala, Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir with CPO Bilal Umar visited the affected areas on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Fazal Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Azki Sahar and other officers also accompanied.

They visited Maripattan, Alam Shah, Sherazpattan and other places and reviewed the administrative measures.

The district administration immediately evacuated the areas nearby the river, while the people affected in the slum areas have been shifted to relief camps set up in schools.

The DC said that medical and livestock camps have also been activated in the flood-affected areas, while 6 flood relief camps have been established for the convenience of citizens.

These camps have been set up in Mouza Malang, Mouza Kar, Mari Patan 608-GB, Alam Shah, Shiraz Aptan and Mouza Pir Salahuddin.

He said that the current water level in the river has been recorded at 40,000 cusecs, but this level is likely to increase to 100,000 to 150,000 cusecs in the next 24 hours.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed Rescue 1122, police and administration to remain alert at all times.

He appealed to the public not to listen to rumors, the district administration stands with the flood victims.