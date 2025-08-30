Open Menu

PFUJ Holds Platinum Jubilee Meeting

August 30, 2025

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) marked its platinum jubilee celebrations

with a two-day Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Multan Press Club

under the chairmanship of PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem.

The event, hosted by the Multan Union of Journalists, brought together the FEC members and

union leaders from across the country.

A cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 75 years of the PFUJ was held.

The participants paid rich tribute to legendary leaders, including MA Shakoor, Israr Ahmed,

Minhaj Barna, Nisar Usmani, and Abdul Hameed Chhapra, for their contributions.

PFUJ President Rana Azeem and Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed also spoke.

