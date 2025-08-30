PFUJ Holds Platinum Jubilee Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) marked its platinum jubilee celebrations
with a two-day Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Multan Press Club
under the chairmanship of PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem.
The event, hosted by the Multan Union of Journalists, brought together the FEC members and
union leaders from across the country.
A cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 75 years of the PFUJ was held.
The participants paid rich tribute to legendary leaders, including MA Shakoor, Israr Ahmed,
Minhaj Barna, Nisar Usmani, and Abdul Hameed Chhapra, for their contributions.
PFUJ President Rana Azeem and Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed also spoke.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMA pledges full support to Polio immunization drive44 seconds ago
-
PFUJ holds platinum jubilee meeting46 seconds ago
-
Technical guidance regarding crop management vital for farmers11 minutes ago
-
High alert issues in WASA for prompt drainage of rainwater in city21 minutes ago
-
DC says 14,500 people live around river banks in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
LWMC cleaning teams remains vigilant during recent rainfall21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Human Rights regional office inaugurated in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt approves Rs. 214bln Ravi River embankment project31 minutes ago
-
Advisor IPR Misbah Khar’s appointment as ISC ambassador–a milestone for Pakistan and women leade ..51 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 108,000-litre adulterated milk51 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat1 hour ago
-
Day-long monsoon rains cripple Lahore, authorities warn of more flooding1 hour ago