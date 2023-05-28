DC directs parking company to improve parking service

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the Faisalabad Parking Company officers to improve their services in the city to provide maximum relief to the citizens regarding parking of their vehicles.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the DC discussed various matters of the parking company and said that Faisalabad was a congested city which disciplined and planned parking facility was imperative to overcome parking related issues.

He directed the parking company officers to devise a comprehensive strategy regarding parking service and implement it in toto. In this connection, survey should also be conducted to point out new sites for parking near the downtown area so that the people could enjoy safe and easy parking facility visit visiting shopping centers, markets and bazaars.

Managing Director Parking Company Kashif Raza Awan briefed the deputy commissioner about parking sites and their facilities and said that parking company was also providing free parking facility to the citizens at least on 40 to 50 mega events in the city every year.

The parking company was also creating close liaison with Municipal Corporation to utilize available resources in a judicious way for improving parking system on modern scientific lines, he added.