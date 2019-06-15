DC directs to make local populace part of cleanliness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Cleanliness drive in the provincial metropolis started on May 13 last was in full swing as staff of four towns, district administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) were engaged in cleaning of parks, streets, bazaars, roads and historic places.

In this regard, a meeting was held here Friday under chair of Deputy Commission Muhammad Ali Asghar which was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioners besides officials of WSSP and PDA.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed in details about the two-month Cleanliness Campaign and informed that awareness walks have also been arranged in different areas to motivate the people about importance of cleanliness.

DC Muhammad Ali Asghar directed for inclusion of the local populace in the cleanliness drive which would continue till July 12. He said that people of Peshawar should play their role in keeping their environment neat and clean and avoid throwing garbage on public places.