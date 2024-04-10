DC distributes Eid gifts among jail inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the District Jail Faisalabad here

on Wednesday and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates.

He went to various barracks and inquired about different facilities in the jail.

He also visited the hospital and distributed sweets among the prisoners.

The DC also checked standard and quality of food being provided to prisoners and directed the jail

administration to improve facilities.