Open Menu

DC Distributes Eid Gifts Among Jail Inmates

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC distributes Eid gifts among jail inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the District Jail Faisalabad here

on Wednesday and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates.

He went to various barracks and inquired about different facilities in the jail.

He also visited the hospital and distributed sweets among the prisoners.

The DC also checked standard and quality of food being provided to prisoners and directed the jail

administration to improve facilities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

8 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

16 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

16 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

16 hours ago
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

16 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

17 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

17 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan