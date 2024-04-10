DC Distributes Eid Gifts Among Jail Inmates
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the District Jail Faisalabad here
on Wednesday and distributed Eid gifts among jail inmates.
He went to various barracks and inquired about different facilities in the jail.
He also visited the hospital and distributed sweets among the prisoners.
The DC also checked standard and quality of food being provided to prisoners and directed the jail
administration to improve facilities.
