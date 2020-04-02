UrduPoint.com
DC For Uninterrupted Supply Of Necessities Of Life In Mianwali

DC for uninterrupted supply of necessities of life in Mianwali

In view of lockdown and coronavirus the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has urged the wholesalers and stockists to ensure uninterrupted supply of necessities in the market and also to inform the district administration about the stock position

Deputy Commissioner has said that bulk quantity of flour, sugar, pulses and rice should be made available in markets at any cost.

Omar Sher Chattah has expressed these views during a meeting with stockists and wholesalers on Thursday at DC office; the meeting was also attended by ADCR Wahid Arjumand Zia.

Deputy Commissioner had directed the ADCR for having special focus on the supply of flour at sale points till 5 p.m and making sure sale at fixed rates.

For convenience of the citizens he also directed the rationalization of flour sale points whereas he also directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority for making sure the availability of transport for the affective food supply chain in the district.

On this occasion the wholesalers and stockists have assured the administration of their full cooperation in connection with supply of necessities of life in Mianwali district.

