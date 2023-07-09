Open Menu

DC Hafizabad To Take Action Possible Flood Risk In Chenab River

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

DC Hafizabad to take action possible flood risk in Chenab River

Hafizabad , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :In view of the likely danger of flood in Chenab river, the district administration has established 6 flood relief centers and 12 boating points to deal with any emergency promptly.

According to the official hand out, the duties of Rescue 1122, Health Department, Livestock Civil Defense and other related departments have also been assigned to flood relief centres while District Emergency Operation Centre has also been established in the DC office.

On the order of Deputy Commissioner Umar Farooq Warraich, flood relief centres have been set up at Qadirabad Colony, Vanike Tarar, Khanpur, Jalalpur Bhatian, Tahli Goraya and Thathi Bahlolpur.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the flow of water in the Chenab River is still normal, however, all departments are fully prepared to ensure rescue and relief work and for the protection of life and property of the people in case of a flood.

He said that the vaccination of the livestock is also going on.

