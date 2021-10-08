DC Kashmore chair a meeting to achieve the target of COVID vaccine in the district

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore, Kandhkoy Munawar Ali Mithiani on Friday reviewed progress to achieve the target of corona vaccine in the District, in a meeting held at DC Office

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore, Kandhkoy Munawar Ali Mithiani on Friday reviewed progress to achieve the target of corona vaccine in the District, in a meeting held at DC Office.

The meeting was attended by assistant Commissioners, DHO Kashmore-Kandhkot, Regional Director PPHI, District Manager PHHI, Mukhtiarkars(Tehsildars) and other concerned officials.

Deputy Commissioner Corona expressed dis-satisfaction over non-achievement of COVID-19 vaccine target and urged DHO Kashmore-Kandhkot and Taluka Health Officers of the District THOs to achieve the target on daily basis. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Tehsildars that no facility should be given to those who do not have Corona Vaccine Card. Violators' hotels and petrol pumps would be sealed and dealt with severely.

Owners of hotels, bakeries, wedding halls and petrol pumps would be required to vaccinate their employees against corona virus.

He directed the officers of the education department to check the corona vaccine cards of students of public and private schools and their parents.

DC also directed that vaccination records would be maintain on a daily basis and uploaded to all data systems, so that no problems arise.

He directed the DHO to organize awareness seminars in educational institutions with the collaboration of political and social organizations to educate the public about vaccination, so that more people could be part of the corona vaccination.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithiani also inaugurated the Basic Health Unit(BHU) set up by PPHI at village Ghulam Sarwar Sarki of Tangwani Taluka.

District Manager PPHI said that a modern type of basic health unit is being set up in this village of Tangwanim in which a Lady Medical Officer, LHV, Medicines and a Labor Room facility will be provided to the residents of the area.

On this occasion DHO Kashmore-Kandhkot Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Soomro Regional Director PPHI Imdad Ali Leghari District Manager PPHI Asif Nazir Ahmed Kalwar and others were present.