DC Kharan, Researcher Salman Rasheed Visit Heritage Sites In Kharan

Published December 18, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Munir Ahmed Musiyani along with eminent researcher and writer Salman Rasheed visited various ancient and historical heritage sites in Kharan.

Member board of Directors QESCO Balochistan Mir Haji Mir Muhammad Juma Kabdani was also present on the occasion.

Salman Rasheed examined the ancient texts written on the hills of Guruk Usi Raskoh while visiting the ancient dome near Jhalwar Kalat, Washuk district.

In connection with his first day's visit, Salman Rasheed said that by seeing the ancient signs in Kharan district, he was getting to know the historical importance of the area, which had been the cradle of different civilizations in different periods.

He said he would write about the history of Kharan after doing more research on it.

DC Kharan thanked Salman Rasheed and said due to his visit to Kharan, Puri Deena would know the historical importance of Kharan.

He further said that after Salman Rasheed's research, the attention of tourists and history researchers will be drawn toward Kharan.

