DC Kharan reviews steps for election of specific seats to be held on Dec 14

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan, Muneer Ahmad Musyani on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the local government regarding the preparations and arrangements for the elections to be held on specific seats in the second phase.

The meeting was attended by Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer Tahir Hasan, SP Kharan Irshad Ali Gola Sahib, Assistant Commissioner Kharan Imtiaz Mahfouz Baloch, District Election Commissioner Kharan Gazin Baloch, Deputy Director Agriculture Munir Ahmad Halimi, DOE Ahmed Abdullah. Superintendent DC Office Hafiz Saeed Ahmed and others.

The regional election commissioner/district returning officer gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner Kharan and all the participants of the meeting on the rules and regulations of the elections to be held on December 14.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan told the participants of the meeting that everyone should fulfill their responsibilities properly for the successful completion of tomorrow's elections on specific seats.

He said that fool-proof security had been arranged at the polling stations and they would use their full capacity to conduct the polling process in an orderly and transparent manner.

He expressed the hope that the the elections on specific seats would also be completed successfully like the first phase of the local government elections in the district.