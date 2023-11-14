DC launches crackdown on professional beggary

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad has launched a crackdown on professional begging in the city, with teams of Civil Defence arresting 11 beggars from the areas of G-6 and Shah Faisal Mosque on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad has launched a crackdown on professional begging in the city, with teams of Civil Defence arresting 11 beggars from the areas of G-6 and Shah Faisal Mosque on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and Assistant Director Civil Defence and professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while minor children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The crackdown is part of a wider effort by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to address the issue of professional begging in the city, which has become a major nuisance for residents and tourists alike.

Professional begging has been a growing problem in Islamabad in recent years, with beggars often seen aggressively soliciting money from passersby in public places. The issue has become particularly acute in areas such as G-6, Melody Market, Aabpara Market and Shah Faisal Mosque, popular tourist destinations.

In an effort to crackdown on professional begging, the Deputy Commissioner has directed teams of Civil Defence to carry out regular operations in different areas of the city.

On Tuesday, a team of Civil Defence officers raided the areas of sector G-6 and Shah Faisal Mosque, arresting 11 beggars.

The beggars arrested during the operation were transferred to the police station, where they will be processed and charged. Minor children who were found begging were sent to the Edhi Center, where they will be provided with food, shelter, and education.

The ICT administration has warned that the crackdown on professional begging will continue and that beggars caught soliciting money from passersby will be arrested and charged. The administration has also urged residents to report any beggars they see to the police or Civil Defence.

The action against professional begging in Islamabad is an appreciable step, and it is hoped that it will help to reduce the number of beggars on the city's streets. The operation is also a reminder to residents that professional begging is a serious problem, and that they should not give money to beggars.