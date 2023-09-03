DC orders speedy completion of bypass road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered speedy completion of construction and rehabilitation of the Faisalabad bypass road.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the bypass had 97-kilometre length and 60 per cent construction and repair work on the project had been completed so far.

He directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary and the traffic police to take appropriate steps for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the city roads. He also directed the Industries Department to conduct surprise checking of weighing bridge on all roads for ensuring accuracy in their scales.

Police check-posts would also be established on Chiniot-Sargodha Road for taking action against smugglers and outlaws, he added.