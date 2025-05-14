DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a detailed visit to Nishtar Tehsil to inspect ongoing sanitation and sewerage operations.
He was accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Asi, and other senior officials.
During the visit, the DC reviewed cleanliness efforts in the Kahana area and surrounding localities, where Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Asi briefed him on the intensified sanitation drives and the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign in the region. Deputy Managing Director of WASA also briefed the DC on the current status of the sewerage system.
DC Syed Musa Raza directed WASA to ensure high-quality work within stipulated timeframes and emphasized resolving drainage issues without delay.
He instructed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure district-wide cleanliness and enhance efforts under the Chief Minister Punjab’s “Clean Lahore Mission.” He stressed the importance of daily solid waste collection from all neighborhoods and its proper disposal at designated dumping sites.
Highlighting the significance of maintaining a clean urban environment, DC Lahore called for coordinated and timely action to ensure uninterrupted waste removal, efficient drainage, and visible improvement in public hygiene standards across the district.
