DC Reviews Prescribed Price Control Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:22 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Tasawar on Wednesday said that provision of quality essential items at fixed rates was the responsibility of concerned departments.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review prescribed price control mechanism for monitoring supply, demand and prices of essential items in the district at his office here.

DC said that no effort should be spared in the provision of quality daily use items at fixed rates. He said that the collusion of profiteers, hoarders and extortionists will have to be eliminated.

The Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars to visit markets regularly and monitor the supply, demand and prices of edible items on daily basis.

He said that complete implementation on the prescribed price control mechanism should be ensured.

