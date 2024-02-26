DC Reviews Progress On Multiple Public Safety Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Monday, reviewed multiple public safety initiatives, including the arrangements for the security of PSL matches, polio drive, and operations against kite flying and beggars.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and various officers concerned.
The meeting commenced with a thorough assessment of the security protocols earmarked for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, underscoring the paramount importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for
all attendees and participants.
Furthermore, the DC was briefed on the meticulous arrangements put in place for the forthcoming polio vaccination campaign which has been started from today. With the aim of eradicating the crippling disease, the DC emphasized the need for robust community engagement and parental support to safeguard the health and well-being of children.
In a bid to tackle social issues head-on, the meeting discussed the ongoing operation against kite vendors ahead of Basant festivities.
The DC emphasized public safety and reiterated the imperative of enforcing regulations without bias, signalling a resolute stance against any illegal activities.
Additionally, the meeting scrutinized efforts related to price monitoring, ensuring fair practices in commercial transactions to safeguard consumer interests.
The concerted drive against beggaries in the city also came under discussion, and the DC directed intensified action to address this societal challenge.
In the conclusion, the DC called for a sense of urgency and determination, reflecting the steadfast commitment of the administration to uphold public safety and welfare.
He said with a proactive approach and community support, the progress of these initiatives would be achieved.
