DC urges members of peace committee to play their role for maintaining peace

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday urged members of peace committee to play their role for maintaining peace, unity and tolerance in society on the occasion of Chehlum of the Hazarat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Talking to Ulema, members of peace committee, public leaders and district administration at his office, the DC said, "We can eliminate extremism and violence by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The DC told that the district administration has finalized the foolproof security arrangements.