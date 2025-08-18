DC visits rain affected areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud on Monday made an emergency visit to various areas affected by rains and possible floods, where he reviewed the preparations of administrative institutions and found out the problems faced by the public.

In view of the situation arising due to recent monsoon heavy rains, the district administration had put on high alert, the official sources said. On this occasion, the CEO, WSSC and other revenue officers were also present.

On this occasion, the DC directed the concerned officers to provide timely assistance to the public in any emergency situation, besides meeting the members of the local community.

He appealed to the public to take precautionary measures and said that they should not unnecessarily visit low-lying areas

during the rains so that any untoward incident could be avoided.

The DC clarified that all available resources would be utilized to protect the lives and property of the public.

Moreover, for the convenience of the public, a control room has been set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, which will remain active 24 hours.

Through the control room, the public complaints will be heard and in case of an emergency, the relief operations will be

initiated by immediately informing the relevant agencies.

The district administration has appealed to the citizens to immediately report any emergency to the control room number, 0922-9260032 so that timely measures can be taken.

