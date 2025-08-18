Health Ministry dispatches medical aid to GB flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) On the request of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Ministry of Health has dispatched a consignment of medicines and medical supplies to support flood-affected communities in Gilgit-Baltistan(GB).

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the essential medicines and health kits were transported aboard a C-130 aircraft to the affected districts to ensure timely access to lifesaving assistance.

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to standing by the victims in this time of crisis.

“The Ministry of Health is determined to provide urgent medical relief to flood-hit populations. We are in constant coordination with NDMA and the provincial government to manage the current emergency effectively,” he said.

He assured that every possible step will be taken to guarantee timely and effective medical aid.

“The Ministry of Health stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in this difficult hour,” the minister added.