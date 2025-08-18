Health Ministry Dispatches Medical Aid To GB Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) On the request of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Ministry of Health has dispatched a consignment of medicines and medical supplies to support flood-affected communities in Gilgit-Baltistan(GB).
According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the essential medicines and health kits were transported aboard a C-130 aircraft to the affected districts to ensure timely access to lifesaving assistance.
Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to standing by the victims in this time of crisis.
“The Ministry of Health is determined to provide urgent medical relief to flood-hit populations. We are in constant coordination with NDMA and the provincial government to manage the current emergency effectively,” he said.
He assured that every possible step will be taken to guarantee timely and effective medical aid.
“The Ministry of Health stands with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in this difficult hour,” the minister added.
Recent Stories
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police engage in encounters with criminals at two arrested in injured condition22 minutes ago
-
Health Ministry dispatches medical aid to GB flood victims31 minutes ago
-
Education department organized rally, Themetitle : If Sindh reads, Sindh will progress."32 minutes ago
-
Two new Polio cases reported42 minutes ago
-
Expert urges collaborative tree-planting on 'National Tree Plantation Day' to fight timber mafia & i ..51 minutes ago
-
Grenade attack on police mobile foiled; one assailant killed1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignment to flood-hit Buner1 hour ago
-
Terrorist attack on police station thwarted; no casualties reported1 hour ago
-
Heavy rains trigger landslides and road closures in Hazara division1 hour ago
-
Heavy downpour raises water levels, Khanpur Dam spillways to open today1 hour ago
-
No cloudburst yet, glacier melt to blame; fresh monsoon spell coming from Aug 26: Zaigham2 hours ago
-
AAC visits Khushalgarh to review arrangements for expected heavy rains2 hours ago