Larkana Police Engage In Encounters With Criminals At Two Arrested In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Larkana Police Engaged in Encounters with Criminals at Two Separate Locations. Two suspects were arrested in an injured condition along with weapons on Monday.

The first encounter took place within the limits of Sachal Police Station in the food Godown area, where a suspect, Nazeer Shabrani, was arrested in an injured condition along with a weapon (pistol).

Timely blockades were set up via the control room to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

During the blockade, a second police encounter occurred within the limits of Hyderi Police Station in the Jamali Laro area, where another suspect, Aftab Sheikh, an accomplice of Nazeer Shabrani, was also arrested in an injured condition along with a weapon (pistol).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry stated that both injured suspects are ringleaders of a motorcycle theft gang. The said suspects are wanted by the police in Larkana district as well as other districts of Sindh.

According to initial information and CCTV evidence, the two suspects are involved in recent thefts, including stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from Ahsan Colony, Sachal Police Station limits, and stealing a CD70 motorcycle from Sachal Colony.

Stealing a CD70 motorcycle from the RT Hotel area. Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from the Spena Hotel area, within the limits of Dari Police Station.

Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from Batool Medical Center.Stealing a CD70 motorcycle from Ghareebabad, within the limits of the Market Police Station. Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from Kutchhi Imambargah. Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from Shahi Bazaar. Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from Ali Park area, within the limits of Ali Goharabad Police Station. Stealing a Honda 125 motorcycle from the OPF area, within the limits of Hyderi Police Station, SSP provided details.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhry has issued orders for rewards and commendations for DSP Saddar/Civil Lines Saad Jabbar, DSP Hyderi Ahmed Bakhsh Rahujo and their teams for the successful arrest of the two ringleaders of the motorcycle theft gang in injured condition.

