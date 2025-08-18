Open Menu

Education Department Organized Rally, Themetitle : If Sindh Reads, Sindh Will Progress."

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) An awareness rally was organized by the Department of Education in Larkana under the leadership of DEO Primary Anees-ur-Rehman Jalbhani. The rally began at Government PV school, passed through various routes and concluded in front of the Press Club on Monday.

Regional Director Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani, Director Secondary Syed Safdar Hussain Shah, DEO Secondary Gulbahar Magsi, TEO Male Munir Bhutto, Deputy DEO Peer Muhammad Shah, Mahmooda Ansari, Farida Khokhar, Farzana Chandio, Rafia Laghari, Shazia Parveen and others addressed the gathering.

They stated that the rally, which saw large-scale participation from education department officials, teachers, students, and citizens, aimed to provide better education to the younger generation so they can bring pride to the nation through learning.

They further mentioned that under the special directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government has provided modern facilities in government schools across Larkana district.

Government schools now not only offer quality education but also provide free textbooks to children. Therefore, parents should enroll their children in government schools as much as possible.

Regional Director Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani, addressing the rally, urged citizens to admit their children to government schools, as the Sindh government has made comprehensive arrangements for better education. Government schools now offer an improved academic environment, where the hard work of teachers has significantly raised educational standards.

