DC Visits University Of Gujranwala, Reviews Construction Work
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 11:30 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Tariq Qureshi visited the University of Gujranwala on Thursday and took a detailed briefing about the physical and financial progress of the ongoing construction works.
On this occasion, he said that establishment of the University of Gujranwala is an important development and a long-standing demand of the people of the area.
He said that educational activities will begin soon with the completion of the construction work.
Director of Development Abdul Rauf, while briefing the Deputy Commissioner, said that the project for the construction of the University of Gujranwala was approved under ADP.
Construction work is progressing in the Women's Bachelor Facility Hostel, residential colonies, and boundary walls,
he informed.
APP/aqm/378/
