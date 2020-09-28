UrduPoint.com
DC Warns Strict Action Against Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said on Monday that strict action would be taken against the staff deployed for anti-dengue campaign if they showed any negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said on Monday that strict action would be taken against the staff deployed for anti-dengue campaign if they showed any negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

The meeting was informed that CBC tests were conducted on 537 suspects across the district during the last week and none of them were found to have any effect of dengue fever.

DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi said that most suspects were reported in Sargodha tehsil.

He said that during the last one week, 548 indoor teams checked 101,080 houses, while 167 outdoor teams visited 28,133 places.

He said that dengue larvae were found in 36 places in 16 union councils of the district including three union councils which had been searching for larvae for the past several weeks.

Due to the active activities of the health department and other relevant departments, teams in the district found larvae from 250 indoor positive sites and 332 outdoor sites, he added.

ADCG Bilal Feroze Joyia, CEO Health Dr. Rai Samiullah, MSDHQ Teaching Hospital Dr. Ghulam Shabbir Tahir, CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Dr. Riaz, Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi and representatives of concerned departments were also present.

